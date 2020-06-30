Redesk Beta

Discussion
Roland Shen
Very cool! Totally see the problems you're working to solve.
@rolandtshen Thanks Roland! I hope you will love what we have done so far.
Great idea, I love it! What's the idea behind including a live chat (instead of going full asynchronous)? Is this a request from your users?
Congrats @juliennicault and @raphb ! This product will definitely help teams (especially remote ones) to communicate more efficiently and in a less stressful way. I just joined the beta !
Hi PH community 👋 My co-founder Raphaël and I are thrilled to introduce you our first app: Redesk. The product is still in beta right now but we are iterating rapidly. Redesk is the async-first messaging app for teams with built-in goals, deadlines and upvotes. Redesk offers modern teams a different way to communicate by leveraging asynchronous messaging with thoughtful and long-form messages instead of one liner chats and reactions. The main problems we are trying to solve are: - Information losses - Too many meetings - Noise and interruptions - Time zone desync within remote teams - Bad communication and poor decision making Our ultimate goal is to create an healthy and thoughtful culture of written communication in modern enterprises while accelerating remote work adoption. Why it matters ? Team communication is the beating heart of every company. But we strongly believe that modern apps like real-time group chats in always open channels are destroying your productivity, your focus and your overall efficiency at work. People get mad, stressed-out or worse just because of all the noise that pollutes their mind during the day. In just a few months, it creates a very toxic 'fear of missing out' and ASAP culture. It's time to reduce all that noise and bring back the signal. There is a way to do this. It's called "asynchronous communication" and it is something many successful tech companies have in common. Just ask Loom, Gumroad, Buffer, Zapier, Doist, Gitlab and many more... We all used to communicate more asynchronously when we were writing emails. Emails are async by design. You don't expect the recipient to respond instantly, you draft your messages, you write long-form texts... but emails was not built for work. They are unorganized, noisy, mixed with personal stuff, not collaborative, not project-driven and just old-fashion. We want our project to be at the crossroad of emails and group chats and take the best of both worlds. Because we all love to be connected together and the playfulness of emojis reactions and gifs inside conversations, we build the best of both worlds with an Inbox and an integrated 1 to 1 live chats as well. Modern teams need thoughtful conversations to make great decisions, generate innovative ideas and solve problems. They don't need meetings. This is why we are building Redesk. It's still an early version and we need your feedback on this vision and product. Raphaël and I really hope you will give it a try. If you want to stay in touch, feel free to follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/redesknow or drop us a line at hello@redesk.co We love you all. Many thanks, Julien