Erikas Mališauskas
Hello, hunters and makers! My name is Erikas, I am the co-founder and product-lead of Redefinio. 👋 As a designer, I’ve been asked for help with making beautiful resumes quite frequently. I always helped my friends but at one point I realized it takes too much time and they could do it themselves with an online builder. I took some time testing different tools and all of them seemed too hard to use or too expensive or lacked aesthetic templates. At the end, I had nothing to recommend. 🤔 That’s when I thought the world needs a hassle-free resume builder which works on the ‘what you see is what you get’ principle. ⭐️ It took me more than 2 years working with different freelance developers and not launching the product. I'm glad that somehow I finally found the right fit (thanks to my brother Laurynas and ex-colleague Tautvilas who joined as co-founders to build Redefinio!). We're super stoked to launch the product and hope to get as much feedback as possible as it will help to improve Redefinio. 🙌 ✅ 'What you see is what you get' builder ✅ Tips when editing resume ✅ 6 great looking professional templates ✅ Many colour themes to choose from ✅ Mobile responsive (both builder and resumes!) ✅ Download PDF or share resume URL 🔜 LinkedIn/Facebook sign up with data import 🔜 Font-size selector (Spacious/Default/Compact) to always fit the A4 page size
This is the builder you want. While there are many tools with of bloat functionality or wizard type UIs, Redefinio keeps it simple and clean and does the job god damn well. Keep it up
