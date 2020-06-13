Reddit Write
Dominate Reddit by optimizing your titles
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Koby Ofek
Maker
Hey everybody, I was a bit frustrated with how certain posts on Reddit fail, even when the content is supposed to bring much more upvotes and discussion. So I decided to dig in a little and build a tool to help. If you use Reddit to: - Promote your products - Market something - Discuss or promote ideas - Have good laughs over crazy memes - Raise your karma because karma means something to you Reddit.Write can help you out. After analyzing more than 10 Million Reddit threads I found some interesting correlations and patterns that can help you with your Reddit content. If you want to post something, run it through the title optimizer and see how do we predict it to perform. Try to tweak the content a little, and see if we think it will do better. To predict how a title will do on Reddit we analyze the topic, phrasings, emotion, sentiment, flair, structure sentence, and more. The only caveat is that we can't actually check if what you are posting is interesting and makes sense. That's up to you. Create interesting content, and we can try to make it perform better on Reddit for you. We are still working on improving the algorithm, but feel free to give it a shot and share what you think. Some features are considered "premium", but you can use the coupon code: "freeforlife" to use everything (for life).
Upvote (2)Share
BTW - If you do not use the coupon, all revenue goes to Black Lives Matter ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 specifically to https://www.gofundme.com/f/georg...
Yes! We tested it dozens of times, and gave a small group of beta testers to submit stories to Reddit and see how it works. If you create good content, you get good results. Thing is you can just bullshit the machine. It's possible to create a sequence of words that will trigger a high score from the app. However, if it doesn't make sense the Reddit people won't bite. You need to create engaging content, test the title on the app, and see if you can tweak it a bit to generate more interest. Reddit Write will help you not to fall through the cracks.
Nice idea - it would be great if your application can recommend better words when it says "Reconsider word selection" though.
Very cool!
@keiffmarco yeah, I think it's very cool as well
Do you have examples of this improving your reddit postings?