Aspyn Palatnick
Maker👨💻 @ Sixfeet, incoming 👨💻 @ FB
Hey Product Hunt! I've been browsing /r/stocks, /r/wallstreetbets, /r/thetagang, etc. a lot more recently and I found it really annoying to keep opening new tabs to check stock prices whenever people mentioned new stocks in each post. So, I built Reddit Stocks, which will show you the price and percent change of each stock in posts on stock-related subreddits. GitHub link: https://github.com/stuckinaboot/... Hope you enjoy 😊
