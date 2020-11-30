  1. Home
Adds stock prices to posts on stock-related subreddits

It's annoying to have to switch tabs to check stock prices as you browse Reddit. With Reddit Stocks, you'll see stock prices and percent change from the previous day for the stocks in each of the posts on the page.
Hey Product Hunt! I've been browsing /r/stocks, /r/wallstreetbets, /r/thetagang, etc. a lot more recently and I found it really annoying to keep opening new tabs to check stock prices whenever people mentioned new stocks in each post. So, I built Reddit Stocks, which will show you the price and percent change of each stock in posts on stock-related subreddits. GitHub link: https://github.com/stuckinaboot/... Hope you enjoy 😊
