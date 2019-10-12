Discussion
Albert Wolszon
Maker
Hey! I'm Albert, 19 yo web/mobile developer. I found myself browsing through subreddits with majestic photos, like r/EarthPorn, r/NatureIsFuck*ngLit, r/CityPorn and similar and I came up with an idea to create a mobile app, similar to Instagram which allows scrolling through photos from those (and other) subreddits just like you scroll your Feed on Instagram. The app supports GIFs too (although it may not be fully working for everything, let me know if something's wrong!). Double-tap photo to upvote it (after you sign in to Reddit), long-tap to see post title. It's written in Flutter, currently available only for Android.
Do you like the idea behind my app?
3 Answers