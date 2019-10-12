Log InSign up
A familiar looking client for Reddit.

Another client for Reddit, but this time, it's not just a client. It's a different way of browsing photos, GIFs, memes and other things there!
Created to please your eyes, fulfill your visual needs and make your fingers rest. Double tap to show your love.
Albert Wolszon
Hey! I'm Albert, 19 yo web/mobile developer. I found myself browsing through subreddits with majestic photos, like r/EarthPorn, r/NatureIsFuck*ngLit, r/CityPorn and similar and I came up with an idea to create a mobile app, similar to Instagram which allows scrolling through photos from those (and other) subreddits just like you scroll your Feed on Instagram. The app supports GIFs too (although it may not be fully working for everything, let me know if something's wrong!). Double-tap photo to upvote it (after you sign in to Reddit), long-tap to see post title. It's written in Flutter, currently available only for Android.
