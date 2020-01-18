Discussion
Hey everyone! To keep this short and sweet. I made Reddex because finding stories on Reddit takes too long. From finding the story to asking the author if I may narrate it, took too much time for my liking, so I made this tool to speed up that process. Reddex is geared toward narrators who use Reddit to find the stories they want to read, though you can use it for the searchable inbox if you like. This tool is something I made for myself in my free time over almost 1 year now and it's become the most valuable tool in my tool chest when it comes to what I do: narrating. After using it for a while and casually mentioning it to other narrators, I found it met a real need and actually, from the start, I knew it would, but having that confirmed was a real milestone. So here I am with my first ever product launch! Thanks so much for looking.
@t_chambers Hey Tyrel, looks like a really interesting tool. What sort of Reddit stories do you narrate? Really enjoy listening to Reddit Stories in the background while I'm working, like podcasts but more interesting ;) If you've got a Youtube channel you'd like to plug, would love to check it out!
@calum Hey Calum! I narrate thriller/horror stories from Nosleep and sometimes stories on the more true side from LetsNotMeet. Here is a shameless plug: https://www.youtube.com/c/storie...
