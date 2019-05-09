RedCircle is a community-driven podcasting platform with free hosting, powerful analytics, a first-of-its-kind cross-promotion marketplace, and monetization opportunities. It's everything you need to take your podcast to the next level.
Around the web
Introducing RedCircle - RedCircle BlogA few weeks back, while listening to a particularly moving episode of a favorite podcast, tears slid down my cheek while I was pushing a stroller to the coffee shop. I recall driving home from work several years ago, and having a lifelong core belief shattered by a powerful podcast interview.
RedCircle Blog
A new startup helps podcasts get promoted on other podcastsPodcast startup RedCircle is officially launching today with a focus on helping small shows grow. Its first step is releasing a feature that assists podcasters in setting up cross-promotions with other podcasters, agreements in which two shows promote each other. It promises there's more to come.
The Verge
RedCircle's latest feature makes it easy to tip podcast creatorsA group of former Uber employees unveiled their podcasting startup RedCircle last week, and now they're already launching new features - specifically the ability for listeners to make small tip payments to podcasters. RedCircle has created a web-based podcast player of its own, but CEO Michae...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mike KadinMaker@mikekadin · Founder & CEO at RedCircle
Hi everyone! We're super excited to be publicly launching RedCircle over the last few weeks. With our cross-promotions marketplace, our dedicated ad sales team, and our new tipping feature, we're steaming ahead in helping independent podcasters take their work to the next level. And we're just getting started. We're a small team of ex-Uber software people with big goals to help independent podcasters turn their podcast into their job. #BeHeard Let us know what you think! We'd love any feedback on the product. Have a feature you'd like to see in your podcast workflow? Let us know.
Upvote Share·