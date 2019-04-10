Simple web tool to easily redact parts of an image - without needing to install anything!
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
MarkMaker@kirkov · Frontend developer at Typeform
Hey everyone! 👋 I've built this little tool since I couldn't find a good and simple online website to redact some details from an image, without having to install an app or having to trust some sketchy site that it will not keep my image around afterwards. All the redaction are done in the browser, meaning the image your "upload" will never be sent to any server. Features: - Drag to select what areas to blur, pixelate, or black out ⬛️ - Supports drag and drop or pasting an image 🖼 - Values your privacy 👀 - Works offline 🏝 Hope you find it useful ✌️
Upvote Share·