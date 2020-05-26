Discussion
Curtis Peters
Maker
Hi PH, Curtis from Red Mango here. It was hard to stay motivated while quarantined in my hotel room until I turned my to-dos into a game. Since so many of us can relate to the lack of motivation right now, I developed an online game that rewards real-life progress with moves and points in the game. Check it out at https://redmangoapp.com I'm getting things started with one game mode (tic-tac-toe) for now, and will add more game modes as support grows. Pro tips from those who have tried so far: - Invite a friend to play—going head-to-head boosts the fun and accountability - Discuss 9+ mutual challenges with your friend and create your own board - Choose a real-word reward, like "order novelty t-shirt if I get over 900 points!" I'd love to get some feedback and happy to answer any questions!
