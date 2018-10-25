Red Dead Redemption 2
The new open world adventure from the creators of GTA V
America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.
Red Dead 2: Can it live up to the hype?The makers of Grand Theft Auto talk to Newsbeat about their latest project, Red Dead Redemption 2.
BBC News
Red Dead Redemption 2 reviewEarly in Red Dead Redemption 2, I meet a has-been gunslinger crumpled over a grimy bar in a livestock town on the outer fringe of the American West. He goes by Boy Calloway, but the codger's a long way from that persona geographically, temporally, mentally.
Polygon
Red Dead Redemption 2: The Kotaku ReviewFrom tip to tail, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a profound, glorious downer. It is the rare blockbuster video game that seeks to move players not through empowering gameplay and jubilant heroics, but by relentlessly forcing them to confront decay and despair.
Kotaku
Red Dead Redemption 2 review | A seismic achievementLast night I took a train. And don't misunderstand me; I mean I took a train. I didn't steal it, exactly, that's not the kind of outlaw my Arthur Morgan is in Red Dead Redemption 2. I was on my way back to camp when I saw the dastardly LeMoyne raiders holding up the express.
The Telegraph
With Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar hopes to follow GTA 5's massive successRockstar Games enjoyed its biggest success to date with Grand Theft Auto V, which has gone on to become one of the best-selling video games of all time since its release in 2013. The intervening years have seen it release no new titles, but that changes this week with the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2.
Cbsnews
Take a tour of 'Red Dead Redemption 2''Red Dead Redemption 2,' a Mature-rated game from Rockstar Games (for Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One) is a massive open-world adventure set in the Old West. Your character Arthur Morgan is part of an outlaw gang that's on the run and faces encroaching law and order.
USA TODAY
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Is Now Tied For Rockstar's Best-Reviewed Game Ever, Sort OfRed Dead Redemption 2 had a lot to live up to when it comes to reviews. Rockstar's previous game, GTA 5, has a 97 on Metacritic. The original has a 95, and GTA 4 has a 98. The review embargo lifted today, and it doesn't look like this absurd winning streak is ending any time soon.
Forbes
Red Dead Redemption 2 review - gripping western is a near miracleTotal immersion in an astonishingly lifelike world - whether you're outgunning rivals or skinning animals - makes this outlaw adventure a landmark game
the Guardian
Red Dead Redemption 2 is the most convincing open-world game ever madeEvery morning when I wake up in Red Dead Redemption 2, I do the same thing I do in real life: pour myself a cup of coffee. I roll out of bed, maybe have a shave if I'm looking particularly grizzled, and then wander over to the campfire, where a percolator full of coffee is waiting.
The Verge
Hunter
Jake CrumpHunterPro@jakecrump · Community Team with Product Hunt
I've been waiting for this game for years. Rockstar has a history of putting out games that set new standards. From the sounds of the reviews, it seems like RDR2 does just that.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
@jakecrump wow. It's been forever since I played the first Red Dead Redemption. Curious to see how this sequel compares 8+ years later.
Taher Ibrahim@taherdabbour · Loving Blockchain technology related.
@jakecrump @rrhoover It is a prequel
Kyrylo Taranenko@kyrylo · Co-Founder Y-Productive (CMO)
ProductHunt launch discount? :D
Mary@me_mary_22
By the way, Rockstar Games are hiring Data Scientist - https://worfor.com/jobs/DATA-SCI...
Nikolay Siabrenko@nikolay_siabrenko · Web developer, Maker of Upvote-Bell.com
When on PC? 😃
Nathaniel Blackburn@itsnblackburn · UI Engineer
@nikolay_siabrenko Historically it's usually about a year after the release.
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · PR Specialist, Growth Hacker
Yaaaay 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍
