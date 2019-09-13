Log InSign up
Red Bill

AR App For Kids!

Red Bill is an Augmented Reality based mobile app for kids, which makes learning of English Alphabets and Numbers more fun and interesting. Kids can see different animals, plants and other 3D objects and their sounds in more interactive manner.
Discussion
Rajesh S
Rajesh S
a good product for kids to learn fast. good work guys!
