Recyclinator
Recycle or not?
Recyclinator is a simple web application that tells people whether an object is recyclable or not. Its easy UI lets people take photographs of objects and get results with just one touch.
Vidur SatijaMaker@vidursatija · Machine Learning | Neuroscience
A lot of countries have started segregating garbage into recyclable and non recyclable. But many times, a lot of people won't be familiar with the items that can be recycled or not. It is beneficial to remember such information but not everyone can do that. To help that, we present a web application which tells you if an object is recyclable or not. But what is special about this? You don't have to put in name of things and search for items. You just click a photo of the object and the app will tell you which garbage bin to throw it into.
Dmitri Brereton@dkb868 · CS @ UCLA | Indie Hacker 👨🏾💻
Very useful product, I never have any idea which trash can to put stuff in, and I'm sure I do it wrong all the time. Could you talk more about how it works? How does it recognize the images, and how accurate is it? What technologies did you use?
