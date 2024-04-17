Launches
RecurseChat
RecurseChat
Use Local AI as Daily Driver
RecurseChat is a personal AI app for chatting with local AI offline and privately. It's designed for you to use local AI as your daily driver. Chat with local document, chat with images, import ChatGPT history, full text search, and much more.
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
RecurseChat
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Llama 2
374 upvotes
Llama 2 helped start the Open Source LLM movement, making AI more accessible and capable of running on the end user's device.
About this launch
RecurseChat
Use Local AI as Daily Driver
RecurseChat by
RecurseChat
was hunted by
Xiaoyi
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Xiaoyi
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
RecurseChat
is not rated yet. This is RecurseChat's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
