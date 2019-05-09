Rectxt is a Google Chrome Extension that allows recruiters to easily build talent pools and instantly text candidates with a dedicated local phone number directly from any website or ATS.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Bradley ClarkMaker@bradley_clark · cofounder of Rectxt
We designed Rectxt because we are actual recruiters, and we wanted to text our candidates, however, we knew our cell phone wasn't the right tool, and the other solutions on the market were too big and too expensive for our needs.
Upvote Share·