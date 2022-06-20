Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Recruin Job board

Recruin Job board

Connecting start-ups with great talents

Free
Intent to create the Biggest Job Portal for Web3, Tech and Blockchain Jobs
Launched in Web3, Human Resources, Career by
Ramp Expense Management
Ad
Simplify expense management with automatic categorization
About this launch
Connecting Start-ups with Great Talents
0
reviews
0
followers
was hunted by
Abhishek
in Web3, Human Resources, Career. Made by
Abhishek
. Featured on June 21st, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Recruin Job board's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#31