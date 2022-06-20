Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Recruin Job board
Recruin Job board
Connecting start-ups with great talents
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Intent to create the Biggest Job Portal for Web3, Tech and Blockchain Jobs
Launched in
Web3
,
Human Resources
,
Career
by
Recruin Job board
Follow for updates
Ramp Expense Management
Ad
Simplify expense management with automatic categorization
About this launch
Recruin Job board
Connecting Start-ups with Great Talents
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Recruin Job board by
Recruin Job board
was hunted by
Abhishek
in
Web3
,
Human Resources
,
Career
. Made by
Abhishek
. Featured on June 21st, 2022.
Recruin Job board
is not rated yet. This is Recruin Job board's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#31
Report