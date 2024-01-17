Products
This is the latest launch from Recraft
See Recraft’s previous launch →
Recraft Image Model
Recraft Image Model
Generate high quality images, and image sets
Introducing Recraft’s 20B, our new Foundation Model that understands nuanced image descriptions, generates scenes with complex human poses and highly detailed environments, and most importantly can be used to generate many images in the same style.
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Graphic Design
Recraft
Recraft
Image generation for professionals
Recraft Image Model by
Recraft
Ivan Olenkevich
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Graphic Design
Ivan Olenkevich
Maxim Rachinskiy
Danila
Anton Konev
Fedor Korotkiy
Aleksei Kharlamov
Daniil Anastasyev
Roman S
Pavel Smirnov
Pavel Ostyakov
Sergei Puchin
Anna Veronika Dorogush
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
Recraft
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 35 users. It first launched on May 31st, 2023.
