This is the latest launch from Recraft
See Recraft’s previous launch
Recraft Foundation Model

Create visually consistent graphics

Introducing Recraft’s 20B, our new Foundation Model that understands nuanced image descriptions, generates scenes with complex human poses and highly detailed environments, and most importantly can be used to generate many images in the same style.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Graphic Design
 by
Recraft
About this launch
Recraft
RecraftImage generation for professionals
32reviews
1.1K
followers
Recraft Foundation Model by
Recraft
was hunted by
Ivan Olenkevich
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Graphic Design. Made by
Ivan Olenkevich
,
Anton Konev
,
Fedor Korotkiy
,
Aleksei Kharlamov
,
Daniil Anastasyev
,
Roman S
,
Pavel Smirnov
,
Pavel Ostyakov
,
Sergei Puchin
and
Anna Veronika Dorogush
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
Recraft
is rated 4.8/5 by 32 users. It first launched on May 31st, 2023.
