Recoveralls Gear

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Cecily Wang
🎈
I’m an ICU doc in Hawaii. There’s a real need for reusable protective gowns for Covid frontliners. I just ordered a level 1 gown. I imagine the Recoverall gown will be more comfortable than the baggy tyvek suits and provide better coverage than the plastic gowns I’ve been using. My colleagues will probably want to order their own gowns once they see mine.
Share
Upvote (1)
@kevintoaster Fantastic! Thank you!
UpvoteShare
Justine, Kevin, and Xinli are doing great work to keep us healthcare workers safe on the frontlines during these crazy times. Thanks a lot guys!
Share
Upvote (2)
@yang_ding Thank you. Hearing these kind words makes it all worth it!
UpvoteShare
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 We’re sharing Recoveralls - the first reusable coverall made from medical-grade barrier fabric. We were born from a midnight phone call where we learned how most coveralls are one time use, uncomfortable, and in short supply. Since then, we’ve made over 1,200+ reusable coveralls that have been donated to hospitals across the US, the reception has been incredible, so we’ve decided to make more. Recoveralls are made from fabric made in NC, and they’re manufactured in LA. We’re almost out of funds to continue donating them. In the spirit of social entrepreneurship, we’ve started to sell them, and with your help, we’ll use the proceeds to fund our donation efforts. *** FEATURES *** We conducted over 30 in depth user interviews with healthcare professionals to come up with the design features in each Recoverall. • Made of AAMI PB70 fabric, the same fabric commonly used in isolation gowns that hospital workers already wear • Elastic ankle and wrist cuffs, to minimize openings • Water-resistant, and stays that way for up to 75 washes • Machine washable • Easy to take on and off • Front, back, and side pockets, for easy-access to your tools • Hood and full neck coverage, with enough space to wear a mask and goggles • Cinched back, to keep the coverall out of your way while you work *** USE CASE *** Recoveralls add a layer between you and the outside world. Wear them over your clothes, take them off when you’re done with your shift, and wash them when you get home. Our first reusable coverall was made for healthcare workers. We’ve since made a second version (the Level 1 Reusable Coverall) for non-medical front line workers. It’s more breathable, cheaper, and comes in a friendlier color. *** SOCIAL VENTURE *** We believe every front liner deserves to feel safe. We’re using the proceeds from sales to fund donations of recoveralls to front line workers who might otherwise not be able to afford them. With your help, we hope to get recoveralls to as many front liners as we can.
@kevintoaster Thank you for making it easier for us to stay safe at work! Wondering- Have hospitals expressed interest in purchasing these suits for the staff who work in their Covid units?