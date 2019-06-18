Log InSign up
Record screen right from browser. No installation required.

RecordScreen.io is the easiest way to record a video of your screen. It works right inside your browser, no installation is needed.
Hello Product Hunt, Most screen recording tools out there need to be installed and then surprise you with a watermark or a time-limit unless you buy the full version. We built RecordScreen.io to solve this once and for all. RecordScreen.io works right out of your browser. It's the quickest way to record screen, mic and (optionally) camera. There are no limits on time or resolution and no watermarks. Please do try RecordScreen.io and let us know what you think!
