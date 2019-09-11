Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Record3D
Record3D
Make 3D Videos using your iPhone, view them in AR and more📈
iPhone
Design Tools
+ 3
Give your videos new dimension with 3D. Experience the Hologram-like effect (True3D).
Live-Stream Point Clouds to your computer via USB (C++, Python libs)!
Privacy-focused (no tracking, no analytics, everything on-device).
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Hidden comment
Send