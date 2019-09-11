Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Record3D

Record3D

Make 3D Videos using your iPhone, view them in AR and more📈

Give your videos new dimension with 3D. Experience the Hologram-like effect (True3D).
Live-Stream Point Clouds to your computer via USB (C++, Python libs)!
Privacy-focused (no tracking, no analytics, everything on-device).
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Hidden comment