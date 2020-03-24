Record with Friends 2.0
Hi PH community - hope you’re all staying safe, healthy, and optimistic in this difficult time. Today, Anchor is releasing an all new version of our remote podcasting tool, Record with Friends, now in beta. Like all of you, the team at Anchor is adjusting to ever evolving constraints and circumstances right now. Given the distributed world we’re now living in, we’re also hearing from our users that there’s an increased need for tools that can adapt to the current situation. So today, after working quickly over the past few weeks to expand Record with Friends’ functionality, we’re making it a little bit easier to record with others, even from a distance. Now up to 4 people can join your podcast recording from any device, on desktop or mobile, with or without an Anchor account. And on mobile, your guests don’t need to download the Anchor app - they can record directly through their mobile web browser. This means it’s incredibly easy for anyone to join your podcast, whether that’s a friend, family member, or expert you want to have a quick conversation with for your podcast. Like Anchor’s other features, it’s available globally and 100% free to use. We hope today’s release will make it a little bit easier for us all to talk with each other, share stories, and capture conversations to share with the world through podcasting. Let me know if you have any questions, and stay safe!
