Recom.ai

Automated upselling and cross-selling

Recom.ai is a tool for ecommerce merchants, which helps to create, automate and optimize upsell offers and cross-sell widgets on the web store front. Adopted by over 5,000 online sellers, Recom.ai is available for Shopify, Magento and BigCommerce.
