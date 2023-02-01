Products
Reciprocity Community
Ranked #17 for today

Reciprocity Community

Intelligently match asks and offers in Slack groups

Free Options
Embed
Reciprocity is a Slack app that matches Asks and Offers for advice, introductions, and resources within communities. Ask or offer help in a dedicated channel and the app will match you to relevant members using Natural Language Processing.
Launched in Slack, Community by
Reciprocity Community
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We used to have a dedicated Ask/Offer wizard that walked people through how to make good posts with deadlines and Why, etc, but found nobody was using it. So now it takes in any normal Slack posts in the channel. Would you prefer more handholding?"

The makers of Reciprocity Community
About this launch
0
reviews
8
followers
was hunted by
Corey Breier
in Slack, Community. Made by
Corey Breier
and
Amit Kumar
. Featured on February 2nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Reciprocity Community's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#156