Recipify
5000+ foods based on your diet and cuisine preferences
Before you leave on your trip, search for what you can eat in the country you are traveling to based on diet, allergies, and cuisine preferences. 5000+ foods, 6 filters and more.
Launched in
Cooking
,
Global Nomad
,
Food & Drink
by
Recipify
About this launch
Recipify
5000+ foods based on your diet and cuisine preferences.
Recipify by
Recipify
was hunted by
Arda Bayram
in
Cooking
,
Global Nomad
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Eren Dik
,
Ömür Yanıkoğlu
and
Ali ÇORAK
. Featured on September 26th, 2022.
Recipify
is not rated yet. This is Recipify's first launch.
