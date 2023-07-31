Get app
Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Recipee
Recipee
Let AI create a grocery list from your YouTube videos
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Get a Grocery List from your favorite Youtube videos Simply paste the video URL or ID and let our AI generate the step-by-step instructions and ingredient list for you!
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Cooking
YouTube
by
Recipee
Reply.io
Ad
Automate your one-to-many sales communication using AI
About this launch
Recipee
Let AI create a grocery list from your YouTube videos
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Recipee by
Recipee
was hunted by
Chris
in
Health & Fitness
,
Cooking
,
YouTube
. Made by
Chris
. Featured on August 2nd, 2023.
Recipee
is not rated yet. This is Recipee's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report