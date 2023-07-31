Get app
Recipee

Recipee

Let AI create a grocery list from your YouTube videos

Get a Grocery List from your favorite Youtube videos Simply paste the video URL or ID and let our AI generate the step-by-step instructions and ingredient list for you!
Health & Fitness
Cooking
YouTube
Recipee
Recipee
RecipeeLet AI create a grocery list from your YouTube videos
Recipee
Recipee
Chris
Chris
Featured on August 2nd, 2023.
Recipee
is not rated yet. This is Recipee's first launch.
