Recipe IQ
Recipe IQ
Recipe nutrition calculator taking mystery out of cooking
A nutritional calculator. Simply scan your recipe, add a link, or even submit your invention and Voila! The app will display the nutritional information: calories, fats, sugars, protein, carbs and more!
31 minutes ago
Kristofer™
Take a picture of a recipe and it gives you nutritional facts. So cool.
