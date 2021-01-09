Recipe Cart Chrome Extension

discussion
I built Recipe Cart because I hated browsing for recipes and hearing my computer whir from all the ads, popups, and largely unrelated stories. On any recipe website, it displays the recipe in an easy-to-read format at the top of the page. I bet you’ll: ➤ Save time- Save the recipe or send a copy to your phone. ➤ Save money- See cost, select ingredients, choose between Amazon or Instacart for same-day delivery. ➤ Reduce waste- order only what you need to cook. Get the ingredients delivered today. Best part is- it’s free! There are no product placements, markups, or personal data collection unlike other recipe tools (or Chrome extensions). We require your email ONLY IF you choose to save recipes, and we receive a tiny affiliate fee IF you order groceries. Our team is myself (developer/product), Dave and John (developers) and Lauren Place (marketing, also my sister). Thanks for checking us out! P.S. I run a free service where I provide personalized meal plans and grocery delivery orders that fit your tastes and budget. Think Blue Apron, but without the upcharge or disposable packaging. Interested? Send an email with the subject line “interested” to parker@getrecipecart.com.
