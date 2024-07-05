Launches
Every voice matters

Free Options
Receptive AI is an advanced feedback platform designed to create psychologically safe, inclusive work environments. It leverages anonymous, real-time feedback and AI-enhanced tone adjustment to transform workplace communication.
Productivity
Growth Hacking
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Atlassian
About this launch
Receptive AI
Receptive AIEvery Voice Matters
