ReceiptLens

Reviews
Discussion
Ivy DaHunter@ivy_da · PictureThis
Hello Product Hunters, We are very pleased to introduce you Receipt Lens, a powerful and smart tool for receipt scanning, expense tracking & reporting. Get tired of manually inputting expenses? Get tired of wasting time on spreadsheets? Try Receipt Lens NOW -your ultimate time-saver and virtual accountant at your fingertips. -Just snap a receipt and Receipt Lens automatically reads and exports all the details for you. -Instantly create expense reports on the go and never miss anything for reimbursement -Travel, grocery shopping, gas, utility and more. Receipt Lens recognizes almost all types of receipts and invoices. Key Features: [1]Instaneous and accurate transcription of receipt images [2]Easily recognize any type of receipts from anywhere [3]Accurately record detailed info on receipts like date, merchant name, currency, tax, tips, and more [4]Automatically recognize the consumption type and categorize your receipt [5]Customize category and create folders to easily separate business invoices from your personal finances [6]Generate and export report instantly [7]Export your expense reports (with original receipt images) to Mail, Quickbook and more. [8]Share your expense reports to company for reimbursement or friends for shared expenses Great for small businesses, accountants, or anyone who wants to track expenses effortlessly. Download Receipt Lens now and try it on your next expense. Just snap a pic of receipts, and Receipt Lens will do the rest for you!
