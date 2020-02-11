Discussion
Thiago de Carvalho
Love it! Keep it up
Thanks @thiagoafram
Using it for last 6 months and loving it. One of the easiest video maker tool available online. Best wishes for the PH launch.
Thanks @niteshmanav for sharing your feedback.
Thanks a lot, @kevin for hunting Recast Studio. I am Abhinav, the co-founder at Recast Studio. I and my co-founder @satendra_kunwar building Recast Studio because in our last company we discovered that creating a simple marketing video is a tedious task. Recast lets anyone create social media videos fast and easily using pre-built templates and intuitive interface. Using Recast you can create: - Facebook video ads. - Instagram Stories and post. - Promo videos - Image and text-based short-form videos. Some exciting feature: - Drag and drop UI. - Easy timeline. - Crop/trim videos and images. - Workspaces to work with team members. - Brand presets - Custom size. - Save scene as image(PNG/ JEPG) We would love to hear your feedback and happy to answer your questions. P.S. Please use coupon code PH20OFF to get 20% off on monthly plans.
Finally!!! found the right tool. Recast helping me do my promotional & tutorial videos so easily. My team's productivity is far better using recast. Planning to hire interns who can just operate recast and make videos for our clients.
Awesome! Fast and reliable. All the best guys!