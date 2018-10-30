reCAPTCHA v3 is an API that helps you detect abusive traffic on your website without user interaction.
Instead of showing a CAPTCHA challenge, reCAPTCHA v3 returns a score so you can choose the most appropriate action for your website.
Google Recaptcha v3 No Longer Makes Humans Prove They're Not Bots | Digital TrendsWith Recaptcha v3, Google's verification tool gets smarter by allowing website owners to weed out spam traffic without even requiring visitors to prove they're actual humans. The new tool gets rid of verification requirements -- like interactive puzzles -- and sheds the friction of logging into sites.
Digital Trends
Google releases reCAPTCHA v3 so you don't have to look for street signs before entering a siteGoogle's new reCAPTCHA v3 API will work behind the scenes to determine if users are bots or humans and let admins choose what verification to use when needed, removing the need for the challenges people had to complete until now.
Phone Arena
Google launches reCAPTCHA v3 that detects bad traffic without user interaction | ZDNetGoogle today launched an update to its reCAPTCHA technology that the company has been offering since 2007 to fight off bots on the world wide web. reCAPTCHA v3, as the new version has been branded, is a complete overhaul of the reCAPTCHA technology that we know and... most of the time hate.
ZDNet
Google's reCaptcha v3 analyzes signals across pages to detect potential attackersCaptcha - an acronym for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart - is a series of challenge-response questions designed to prevent bots from bombarding web sign-up forms with spam, and Google's freely available service - reCaptcha - displays as many as 100 million tests every day via its application programming interface (API).
VentureBeat
