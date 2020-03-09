Home
→
Rebuilt from Memories
Rebuilt from Memories
A view into the collective memory of Aleppo before the war.
Artificial Intell...
YouTube
Nominated for the now cancelled Innovation Awards at SXSW 2020, destroyed Syrian sites can be visited again as a mobile VR experiences. Created from people’s memories shared on images in our generation’s biggest visual archive – Instagram.
