Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Rebuilt from Memories

Rebuilt from Memories

A view into the collective memory of Aleppo before the war.

Nominated for the now cancelled Innovation Awards at SXSW 2020, destroyed Syrian sites can be visited again as a mobile VR experiences. Created from people’s memories shared on images in our generation’s biggest visual archive – Instagram.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment