Menubar app that shows the current mirrored image from your default camera. Always on top. Active space following. Optional second face detection sound alarm.
Aleksander PopkoMaker@aleksanderpopko · iOS📱& macOS👨💻 Software Engineer
Hi Hunters! I found that the situation in which someone stares at my monitor is terribly uncomfortable. This happens so often, especially when working in cafes or open space. That's why I created an application on macOS, which in a convenient way shows a mirror image from the MacBook camera. Always on top, even if other apps are on full screen. The camera is started from status item in menu bar. I also added an optional sound alarm when the camera detects more than one face. Thanks for reading! I will be grateful for any feedback!
Joshua Martinez@joshkmartinez
How can Rearview detect if 2 faces are looking at the screen? The webcam seems to be off (no green light), are you disabling the green light somehow?
Joshua Martinez@joshkmartinez
I don't always have someone looking at my screen, how can I find out what the alarm will sound like if another person does look at my screen?
