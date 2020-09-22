discussion
Alexandre Roche
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I've been working on this project solo for the last few months. In this remote world, when your main tool is Zoom, everything looks like a meeting. And it's f***ing exhausting! Meetings are the wrong-sized tool for many of the ideas and updates we share each day. Often, you just want to share a quick update on what you're working on, or throw out a new idea that came to mind, or ask a detailed question. Much is lost on Slack and Email, and no one needs more meetings. And this is where I believe RealTalk shines. I've been testing it with a few teams over the past few weeks. I would love it if you gave it a shot with your team. Please send any ideas or feedback my way. Thanks for your time! Alexandre
