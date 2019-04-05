List products and accept payment for $5/month.
It takes 10 minutes from sign up to live store, and I'm focused on making it even faster.
- A straightforward, single-page online store
- A dashboard to manage products
- A dashboard to manage orders
Drew ThomasMaker@truedrewco · Entrepreneur, consultant, and investor
I've been running a version of Really Simple Store as a side project for 4 or 5 years now. I recently did a ground-up rebuild in order to integrate a token economy as part of an alpha testing program for OST.com. That was for fun, but in the future, I'd like to introduce the token economy to live stores (it's an economy between the sellers to incentivize collaborative selling). In the meantime, the original intent of the project- to make selling something online as simple as signing up for an account- is as important and exciting to me as ever, and I'm opening the platform to the public. So far, I've had positive feedback, but there's a long road ahead and lots of features to build. Thanks for looking!
