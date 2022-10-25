Products
Reality Tasks
Kanban board & to-do list in the same modern app
With a beautiful interface, managing your tasks is an immersive experience. Now updated to iOS16.1 and macOS Ventura with Focus Filters, Shortcuts, Customizable toolbar, Widgets and SharePlay.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Augmented Reality
,
Apple
by
Reality Tasks macOS
About this launch
Reality Tasks macOS
Modern project manager optimized for macOS
4
followers
Reality Tasks by
Reality Tasks macOS
was hunted by
Viktor Maric
in
Productivity
,
Augmented Reality
,
Apple
. Made by
Viktor Maric
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Reality Tasks macOS
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 23rd, 2021.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#94
