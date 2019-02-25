Log InSign up
RealAtom

Automate your loan process, delight your lenders

A modern, all-in-one loan management system designed specifically for $3B commercial real estate lending industry

500 Startups Batch 21 Demo Day500 Startups Batch 21 Demo Day was muted compared to past Demo Days. Normally it's a festive themed environment. However, there was no theme this time. Christine Tsai, 500 Startups CEO, address the elephant in room and spoke about the difficulties following Dave McClure's resignation after sexual harassment allegations.
Startupgrind
RealAtom Raises $4M Seed for its Data-Powered Real Estate Lending MarketplaceStill, in beta, the Washington DC-based commercial real estate lending startup, RealAtom announced that it has raised a $4 million Seed round. The round was supported by 500 Startups, one of the most prominent startup accelerators in Silicon Valley, with participation from CRE family offices and industry angels.
CRETECH
How to work with relationship lenders - RealAtomFrom the Rolodexes of yesterday to the ever-expanding Excel spreadsheets of today, lender directories are often unorganized, inefficient, and rarely updated. But not anymore. With RealAtom's cloud-based platform, the future of managing lender relationships doesn't have to repeat the past. With our cloud-based lender directory, you'll find real-time analytics on lender engagement in your own private dashboard.
RealAtom
These are the 20 DC-area startups worth watching this year: realLIST 2019 - Technical.ly DCThe Washington, D.C. startup scene continues to grow, and we're definitely noticing. After digging back through our own archive of startup coverage and receiving suggestions from the local tech community, we are confident these are the tech startups to follow in 2019.
Technical.ly DC

Siyi Li
Egor Aristov
Kirill Golubovskiy
Helpful
  • Jeff Finn
    Jeff FinnCRE Tech investor and Exec
    Pros: 

    Great strategy to facilitate loan origination

    Cons: 

    They are still young and growing. Will build out additional lenders and features over time.

    Solid leadership and vision to fill void and build market leading platform.

    Jeff Finn has used this product for one year.
Masha SharmaMaker@genideva · Cofounder/CTO at RealAtom
I want to introduce you all to RealAtom, the nation's first end-to-end platform for commercial real estate loans powered by algorithms, best in breed user experience and years of industry knowledge. We are modernizing relationship-driven market pairing the industry’s top talents with technology to make the search for and closing of commercial loans experience intelligent and seamless. Guess what? We’ve discovered that one of the largest financial markets in the US ($3 trillion in CRE loans outstanding) is operating in the same stone age where Advertising or Travel industries were before Google, Facebook and Expedia. Zero transparency, zero efficiency as a result hundreds of millions left on the table. You will say, who cares, if those ultra rich CRE developers can save a few millions because of our tech. We do, for 3 main reasons. First, we all get to invest in real estate at some point in life (if you have not looked at investing into that 6 units multifamily yet, we highly recommend:). Second, those saved millions get reinvested into local economies, benefiting poor neighborhoods as well as rich. Last, we hate waste and we know that if not RealAtom, someone else will modernize this huge market and create benefits for local economies because this is what happens when a major financial market gains efficiency. We believe that NOW is the time to reimagine how commercial real estate debt market operates. RealAtom technology has ushered an era of transparency and full access to data in CRE finance, making the market efficient and less costly for all players, big and small. This is why we’ve taken on the challenge of building a full stack commercial real estate platform for loans. It’s a whole new experience that our users love. You might not know commercial real estate finance, but you know good tech when you see it. Take a look at ours, we would love to hear what you think.
