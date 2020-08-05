Discussion
Marko Cirkovic
Maker
Hey hunters! Thanks @kevin 🙌 We were looking forward to this day. To show where 7 months of sweat and hard work went. So let’s start: The ReAim platform was envisioned to serve marketers and webmasters with the sole focus on remarketing. Think about it. With the web being this noisy, there’s no single industry devoid of users being swamped with ads, messages, emails, and other digi-material on a daily basis. In order not to be forgotten or run over by your competitors, continuous re-engagement is due. And so @marcoroganovic and I fused each of our passions respectively (his for technology and mine for marketing) to bring about a product that can carry out all your remarketing goals in the most efficient way. The first live product on the platform are Web Push Notifications which allow you to convert website visitors into subscribers you can reconnect with whenever you see fit. With Web Push Notifications you have the ability to convert (Visitors--> Subscribers), on average, around 15% of your visitors via desktop, tablet, or mobile device. Call this an important marketing tactic - considering how ~90% of website visitors tend to leave and never come back. To further the whole re-engagement philosophy we made sure to enable prompt window customization to warrant no harm to your site’s UX/UI. You can even set a timer to optimize when your users should be pinged; after a few seconds, or after browsing through a specific number of sites. As you’ll see, the platform’s capabilities have been covered from A to Z. But no matter how proud we are of our brainchild, your feedback is more than appreciated! We encourage you to test the platform. Our free package allows you to store up to 1,000 subscribers, which is more than enough to give you a glimpse of how powerful Push retargeting can be. See for yourself. Cheers! 🍻
