Readymag Shots

Diana
Maker
Hey ProductHunt, hope you’re all doing well! I’m Diana, co-founder and CEO of Readymag—a browser-based design tool to create all kinds of digital publications. We’re excited to release our new Shots widget! This widget allows you to create a sequence of shots from video: it will only play On Scroll or On Hover, giving users manual control over playback. We support the majority of popular formats. Size is limited to 30Mb and if your clip is too long, the widget will use the first 600 frames (=about 20 seconds of 30fps video). Use Shots to create user-controlled video experiences and bring your interactive animations to a new level! As always, we would deeply appreciate your feedback.
