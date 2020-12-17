  1. Home
Ready to Party

The hangover calculator

iPhone
Tech
Where the party at? Ready to Party is a fun app that analyzes your Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and Resting Heart Rate data to determine your readiness to party it up tonight. 🥳
Jacqueline von Tesmar
Community & Sales @ Product Hunt ⚡️
A cruel reminder of how many parties I'm not going to.
Sabes™
Maker
IOS Developer, Attorney
@jacqvon it's going to come in handy when the huge parties start happening hopefully this summer! 🙏
