Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Ready to Party
Ready to Party
The hangover calculator
iPhone
Tech
Where the party at? Ready to Party is a fun app that analyzes your Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and Resting Heart Rate data to determine your readiness to party it up tonight. 🥳
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Jacqueline von Tesmar
Community & Sales @ Product Hunt ⚡️
A cruel reminder of how many parties I'm not going to.
Upvote (3)
Share
11h
Sabes™
Maker
IOS Developer, Attorney
@jacqvon
it's going to come in handy when the huge parties start happening hopefully this summer! 🙏
Upvote
Share
10h
Send