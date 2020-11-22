  1. Home
  2.  → Ready, Set, Draw!

Ready, Set, Draw!

A game where AI will guess your drawing

Draw the object as well as you can before time runs out! Artificial Intelligence will guess what your drawing is. There are over 350 items to draw, and I'm adding more with every release.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Pedrum Golriz
Hunter
Creating Software for Good
I'm the developer and this is just version 1, so please please please give me as much feedback as you can 🙏
Share