Ready Player Me - Halloween Edition
Create a spooky Halloween avatar from a selfie
Timmu Tõke
CEO at Wolf3D
Hi everyone - we’re terrified to introduce this spooky avatar creator to the Product Hunt community. Halloween parties have been canceled and there’s no Draculas, Jokers, and Harley Quinns roaming the streets this year. How sad! Putting together your Halloween costume is a lot of fun. This is why we did our best to create a virtual Halloween costume and avatar creator. Snap a selfie and use your creativity to customize a spooky Halloween avatar. Ready Player Me - Halloween Edition is built with <3 by our team at Wolf3D. We create personal 3D avatars of people for games and virtual worlds from a single selfie. Our customers include Tencent, Huawei, HTC, and Vodafone among many others. Let us know what you think!
Isaac Martinez-Infante
cool who ever thought of this
Anik Saha
i Phon x
Johannes TammekändCEO & Co-Founder of Sentinel
👻👻👻
Kevin Nguyen
I like making things look impressive
🎈
ho do u make a moving atvatar for your account like google or gmail/
