Yuri Kushnir
Wow! If I were "CD Project RED" CEO I would definitely make an effort to integrate this brilliant into 2077 :) Here's mine: https://imgur.com/D8BUcDx
We couldn't be more excited about the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 tomorrow (!!) and decided to build this cyberpunk-themed avatar creator for all of the impatient fans out there. You can create a lookalike cyberpunk character from a selfie, customize hair, clothing, tattoos, etc and export an awesome render you can share on socials or use as a profile pic. It’s free, of course, and works on the web. Create your avatar, and show us the results! Here's mine: https://imgur.com/a/VTUe3ke Ready Player Me - Cyberpunk edition is built by our team at Wolf3D. We create personal 3D avatars of people for games and virtual worlds from a single selfie. Our customers include Tencent, Huawei, HTC, and Vodafone among many others.
I'm quite excited about this! Here's my avatar: https://postimg.cc/TyKNv9nw https://postimg.cc/DW46MzK4
Mine here :) https://imgur.com/a/ZUVWLAu
Here's mine lovely avatar :) https://imgur.com/gallery/IHaC2aB