Readup was built to improve the experience of reading articles and stories on the internet. The platform incentivizes deep, focused reading. On Readup, you can only comment on articles you have fully read, so conversations are interesting and insightful.
Bill LoundyMaker@wloundy · co-founder | reallyread.it
Hey everyone! Jeff and I have been working on this idea for over two years. Our vision is to move the entire social media and news industries away from ads and distractions. We have some initial traction and would love your feedback!
Vaibhavi Patil@vaio_0819 · Growth Marketer
Can you enable social log in?
Bill LoundyMaker@wloundy · co-founder | reallyread.it
@vaio_0819 Yup! Great idea. We're working on a few other social integrations with Twitter rn anyway.
