ReadTheBias.com is a website that showcases how major news publications report the same issues differently.
The language, media and tone used by a news publication can dramatically influence a reader's perception of a particular issue.
Swipe for headlines.
Zalmy KarimiMaker@zalmay_karimi · Founder of ReadTheBias.com
Hey! I created this product because so many major news publications are leaning towards a particular political ideology and that is seeping into their reporting . I personally read my news from a variety of sources and was shocked to see the influencing difference in language used to cover the same issue time and time again. I built this product to give readers a more full view of a particular issue based on the headlines reported from major news sources. Thanks for checking it out!
Ben Tavitian@ben_tavitian
Looks cool, are you planning on creating an app?
Zalmy KarimiMaker@zalmay_karimi · Founder of ReadTheBias.com
@ben_tavitian Definitely plan on it. The web app is an MVP that I hope to expand on. Thanks for the question!
Jimmy Cowe@jimmycowe · Entrepreneur
Nice! Will there be an app?
Zalmy KarimiMaker@zalmay_karimi · Founder of ReadTheBias.com
@jimmycowe Yep! I'll keep going with the web app as a base-MVP and then move forward with an app. I think there's a lot of work to be done in the media-monitoring space and an app would be a more robust way to expand on this. Thanks for the question!
Sagor Al Mamun@sagor_al_mamun · Young Entrepreneur and Big Dreamer.
This is really a simple and beautiful design for mobile devices.. Best wishes for you and your project.
Zalmy KarimiMaker@zalmay_karimi · Founder of ReadTheBias.com
@sagor_al_mamun Thanks for the feedback! I put together a bunch of things to essentially ship this concept at a minimal level but am pretty happy with it as well.
Eddie Ramírez@ediardo1 · I make programs and beer.
And this is just the headlines... what would the content of the article say if it's further analyzed and compared against other sources? Could NLP help here?
Zalmy KarimiMaker@zalmay_karimi · Founder of ReadTheBias.com
@ediardo1 Wow you're right. I'm definitely going to look into seeing how that analysis can be done further.
