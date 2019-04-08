Log InSign up
Turn your Kindle highlights into a knowledge base

Make the time reading on your Kindle worthwhile: save quotes, notes, and thoughts, forever. Build your own repository of knowledge and self-improvement ready to access anywhere, anytime.
Why you should consider a digital commonplace bookAs Hans Rosling put it on his book, Factfulness: We love to dichotomize. Good versus bad. Heroes versus villains. My country versus the rest. Dividing the world into two distinct sides is simple and intuitive, and also dramatic because it implies conflict, and we do it without thinking, all the time.
MediumDavid Fernández
What is a commonplace book?In today's world, you could spend hours consuming a massive amount of content. This makes very easy to overlook what resonates with you. The same thing happens when you come up with an idea or thought and you don't attempt to save it.
MediumDavid Fernández
Hi everyone! I’m Joel, co-founder of Readsmart. As avid readers of non-fiction books using Kindle, we were very pissed about how Amazon manage all those valuable highlights and notes. People like to take notes for many reasons: learn valuable lessons from authors, write about a particular topic or just remember memorable quotes. This is an ancient practice, known as a commonplace book a place where you store anything that is valuable to you. Readsmart helps you to do just that, digitally. Here is how it works: Add your highlights: Sync your Kindle highlights using our browser extension or connect your device to import all your documents. Keep things organized: Browse, search and tag your content instantly. Discover interesting topics with Smart Organization (AI). Elevate your understanding: Revisit your highlights in your inbox every day. Combine disparate ideas writing about a particular book or subject. We focused mainly on Kindle because our main pain-point was there. We’d love to hear your thoughts about the product. Enjoy writing book summaries? Join the Readsmart community on Medium (https://medium.com/read-smart) PS: We are giving away launch coupons for PH friends 💪
