loveraJoelMaker@loverajoel · founder of @magicplaylistco and @tips_js
Hi everyone! I’m Joel, co-founder of Readsmart. As avid readers of non-fiction books using Kindle, we were very pissed about how Amazon manage all those valuable highlights and notes. People like to take notes for many reasons: learn valuable lessons from authors, write about a particular topic or just remember memorable quotes. This is an ancient practice, known as a commonplace book a place where you store anything that is valuable to you. Readsmart helps you to do just that, digitally. Here is how it works: Add your highlights: Sync your Kindle highlights using our browser extension or connect your device to import all your documents. Keep things organized: Browse, search and tag your content instantly. Discover interesting topics with Smart Organization (AI). Elevate your understanding: Revisit your highlights in your inbox every day. Combine disparate ideas writing about a particular book or subject. We focused mainly on Kindle because our main pain-point was there. We’d love to hear your thoughts about the product. Enjoy writing book summaries? Join the Readsmart community on Medium (https://medium.com/read-smart) PS: We are giving away launch coupons for PH friends 💪
