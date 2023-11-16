Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ReadPilot
Ranked #1 for today
ReadPilot
Read any webpage in 1 minute, with only 1 click
Visit
Upvote 274
1 month free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ReadPilot is an AI summarizer that condenses any webpage reading time to within 1 minute. Get the TLDR in the exact language, length, and style that you want with just 1 click, and start saving hours everyday.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
ReadPilot
About this launch
ReadPilot
Read any webpage in 1 minute, with only 1 click
0
reviews
312
followers
Follow for updates
ReadPilot by
ReadPilot
was hunted by
Michael Cao
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Michael Cao
and
Guo Lee
. Featured on November 18th, 2023.
ReadPilot
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 17th, 2023.
Upvotes
274
Comments
56
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#40
Report