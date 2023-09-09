Products
Readonly

Readonly

A simple and easy to use read it later app

"Readonly" is a simple and easy to use read later app. There are not too many complicated features, just to give you a comfortable place to read your saved articles.
Launched in
Productivity
News
 by
Readonly
About this launch
Readonly by
was hunted by
Brook Chen
in Productivity, News. Made by
Brook Chen
. Featured on September 9th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Readonly's first launch.
