Giuseppe
Maker
👋 Hello friends! I am excited to share with you the first public beta of ReadMo for iOS! ReadMo generates a simplified and distraction-free version of any article or blog post and it can read it aloud to you thanks to its minimalistic audio player. Originally I created the app for personal use as I am a savvy reader, but as it happens after a long day I need to rest my eyes. Eventually I decided to make it public (free at this stage but this might change). I hope you find it useful and I would be happy if you spread the word :)
