A great GitHub profile description is just copy-paste away
Free
ReadMe-Dev helps developers and builders generating a simple yet informative GitHub profile description.
⤷ Present yourself;
⤷ Show off your skills;
⤷ Preview the results;
⤷ Catch the typos;
⤷ Copy&Paste markdown markup;
Voila!
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thank you for checking out my project! Do you think I should add more "skills"? If yes, which ones? And how about the "contact" section, what platforms would you suggest to add?
Thank you again and have a nice one!"